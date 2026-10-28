Finn Allen says India's batting blitz a learning experience for New Zealand

AUCKLAND: New Zealand batter Finn Allen believes the batting blitz, led by Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the third T20 International, offers them valuable lessons for a potential meeting with India in the format's World Cup in couple of years' time.

India chased down a daunting 199-run target in just 13.2 overs in Wellington, with Abhishek smashing a 38-ball 113 and sharing a 133-run opening stand with Sooryavanshi to hand the visitors a crushing six-wicket win and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I think the amount of learnings we can take from it and plans we can put in place for when we come up against them here, potentially in a couple of years, is really good for us. And you have to enjoy it. You know, cricket's always a lot of ups and downs. So you have to find enjoyment in whatever you do."

Allen said it was difficult to stop the Indian duo once they got going, adding that New Zealand would review the defeat and devise fresh plans for the next match.

"When someone like Abhishek gets going like that it's pretty hard to stop him. So just one of those things and you just move on to the next one," Allen said.

"I think it's just one of those things, as I said, when someone like Abhishek gets going and Vaibhav, you know, they're pretty hard to stop for anybody."

The New Zealand batter said the team had put up what it considered a competitive total but acknowledged that conditions could become easier for batting as a match progresses.