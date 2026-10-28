Ranji Trophy: Andre's unbeaten fifty gives Tamil Nadu win and six points

CHENNAI: Riding on youngster C Andre Siddarth's unbeaten 56, Tamil Nadu defeated Railways by five wickets on the third day of the Elite D Group Ranji Trophy tie at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Wednesday. This was Tamil Nadu's sixth consecutive win over Railways and they got six points from this outing. Tamil Nadu now have 14 points from three matches and are placed second on the points table behind Mumbai.

Andre made best use of a slice of luck he enjoyed to play one of his most valuable innings at Chepauk that not only came at the right time, but also resulted in his team getting an outright win. His effort also helped him get to register his 11th First Class fifty.

Set a modest target of 128 runs, Tamil Nadu huffed and puffed towards the win. The main reason for this performance was the unnecessary change in the batting order. The hosts new top-order caved in due to poor shot selection and at times were at sea as how to go about on a surface that had variable bounce and turn.

Tamil Nadu sent SR Athish in place of Vimal Khumar to open the innings along with N Jagadeesan.

After a while Jagadeesan lost his patience and stepped out to play an ambitious shot, missed the line and was castled by offie Toufik Mondal. Now one expected the seasoned Pradosh Ranjan Paul to join Athish and do the rescue act, but Sonu Yadav was promoted to the No 3 slot. Athish and Sonu could not forge a stand. Athish tried too many things in his short stay and eventually fell to the guile of offie Raj Choudhary to be caught in the deep by Zubair Ali. Sonu too perished, deceived by the flight of Toufik, to be caught by Yuvraj Singh at widish mid wicket. B Indrajith and Andre added 50 runs in 25 overs for the fourth wicket and this brought the hosts close to the win.

"I thought, when Bhargav Merai dropped my catch, I felt that it was a wake-up call for me that I had to stay till the end because it was not an easy wicket to bat on. And I was batting with, luckily, Indrajith back then. He was the senior-most batter in the team. So, I feel it was much easier because he was there," said Andre after Tamil Nadu's win.