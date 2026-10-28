WPL Auction | Uncle quit job, mom works from grounds: Family's perseverance behind Uma Kashvi's rise

CHENNAI: It was a sultry June afternoon in Chennai. Uma Kashvi, the 15-year-old all-rounder from Karnataka, was out on the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the T20 series between India and Sri Lanka Women’s U19 teams. Vijitha, her mom who works in IT sector, was sitting in the stands, taking office zoom meetings while keeping an eye on her daughter with husband Praveen Kumar for company. Vijay — Praveen's younger brother and Kashvi's uncle — meanwhile had left his IT job, taking up part-time work so that he could focus on the teenager's cricket and travel with her for games

For the last seven years, it has been their story. Vijay has travelled for well over 500 matches from the time she started playing and Vijitha for a little over 400 of them. Praveen also travels whenever he can. Wednesday was no different as all three of them were in Bilaspur where Kashvi is set to play in Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy which begins Friday. All the effort, hard work, perseverance and sacrifice made by the family and the teenager in the last few years got its due recognition as they watched Kashvi become the youngest to be picked in the Women's Premier League.

At 15, she surpassed Deeya Yadav (16 when got signed last year) as Delhi Capitals signed the all-rounder for `10 lakh. "Genuinely, so happy," as ecstatic Kashvi told this daily. "I was in my room with the team and my parents and uncle are here too, but not staying together. They are all so happy. We were just screaming. My uncle cried," she added.

The overwhelming emotions of Vijay is understandable considering the journey of Kashvi. After all, it was the uncle who first saw Kashvi's talent while playing at home and wanted to see if it was something she would be interested in. And the last eight years have been spent working towards making her the explosive batter and off-spinning all-rounder.