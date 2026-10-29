Steve Smith faces cervical facet joint injury in neck, unavailable for selection before New Zealand Tests

CAPE TOWN: Australian batter Steve Smith has sustained a cervical facet joint injury in his neck and will not be considered for selection untill the home Test series against New Zealand in December this year.

Following Smith's ruling out from the series decider against South Africa at Cape Town, Cricket Australia has revealed the extent of the seriousness of his injury and set a timeline for his return to international cricket.

Smith hurt his neck during the second Test contest against South Africa and was a late withdrawal from the series decider in Cape Town that commenced on Tuesday.

Scans have since found that Smith has developed a cervical facet joint injury and the right-hander will not be considered for selection until Australia's next Test series commences at home against New Zealand in December.

"Steve Smith developed neck pain on day four of the second Test in Gqeberha last week," Cricket Australia confirmed via a statement as quoted by ICC.

"Subsequent MRI imaging confirmed a cervical facet joint injury. Due to this and his limited range of motion, he was unfit to participate in the current Test."

"Steve will continue to receive treatment and rehabilitation, with a full return to availability anticipated for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand," the statement concluded.