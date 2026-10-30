Cricket

Glenn Phillips destructive 107 post mammoth 259/7 target to India in 4th T20I

Phillips' 49-ball innings was studded with six fours and 10 sixes.
Phillips, Bracewell unleash carnage as New Zealand post mammoth 259 against India.
Phillips, Bracewell unleash carnage as New Zealand post mammoth 259 against India.Photo | PTI
PTI
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AUCKLAND: Glenn Phillips was at his destructive best, scoring a sensational 107 as New Zealand posted a mammoth 259 for seven in the fourth T20I against India here on Friday.

Phillips' 49-ball innings was studded with six fours and 10 sixes.

Michael Bracewell contributed a 25-ball 65 as New Zealand posted the highest-ever total at the Eden Park in T20Is.

For India, Mayank Yadav (3/48) was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets in his four overs, while Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed one wicket each.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 259 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 107, Michael Bracewell 65; Mayank Yadav 3/48).

Glenn Phillips
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I

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