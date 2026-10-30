Glenn Phillips destructive 107 post mammoth 259/7 target to India in 4th T20I

AUCKLAND: Glenn Phillips was at his destructive best, scoring a sensational 107 as New Zealand posted a mammoth 259 for seven in the fourth T20I against India here on Friday.

Phillips' 49-ball innings was studded with six fours and 10 sixes.

Michael Bracewell contributed a 25-ball 65 as New Zealand posted the highest-ever total at the Eden Park in T20Is.

For India, Mayank Yadav (3/48) was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets in his four overs, while Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed one wicket each.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 259 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 107, Michael Bracewell 65; Mayank Yadav 3/48).