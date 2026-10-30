India win toss, invite New Zealand to bat in 4th T20I

AUCKLAND: India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

India, who have sealed the five-match series 3-0, made two changes to their playing XI.

Ishan Kishan, who has recovered from a right adductor strain, returned to the side with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making way for him.

Speedster Mayank Yadav replaced the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson made way for Nathan Smith in the line-up.

Teams:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.