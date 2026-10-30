Prasidh ruled out of ODIs, Siraj to join India A squad for 2nd four-day match

PRASIDH Krishna continues to be in a race against the clock to be fit in time for the two-match Test series against the Kiwis. The pacer, who sustained a left hamstring injury during the one-day series against the West Indies, has been completely ruled out of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Now, Krishna will be included in the third and final four-day game for India 'A' against New Zealand 'A', subject to him 'clearing the Right to Play (RTP) assessment', according to a press release issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday. "Prasidh will join India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series," the release said. The third and final four-day game will finish in Christchurch on November 10.

Mohammed Siraj, who will likely share the new ball in the two-match Test series with Jasprit Bumrah, is set to feature in the second four-day game, beginning on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the team management have made their plans clear with respect to Nitish Kumar Reddy. The all-rounder has been removed from the majority of the ODI series but with a view of him giving him some game time in the third and final four-day game. "Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain a part of the ODI squad for the first ODI against New Zealand, which will be played on November 04, 2026," the release said. "Nitish will link up with the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, which will help him gain match practice ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026."