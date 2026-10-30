Prasidh ruled out of ODIs, Siraj to join India A squad for 2nd four-day match

BENGALURU: PRASIDH Krishna continues to be in a race against the clock to be fit in time for the two-match Test series against the Kiwis. The pacer, who sustained a left hamstring injury during the one-day series against the West Indies, has been completely ruled out of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.



Now, Krishna will be included in the third and final four-day game for India 'A' against New Zealand 'A', subject to him 'clearing the Right to Play (RTP) assessment', according to a press release issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday. "Prasidh will join India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series," the release said. The third and final four-day game will finish in Christchurch on November 10.



Mohammed Siraj, who will likely share the new ball in the two-match Test series with Jasprit Bumrah, is set to feature in the second four-day game, beginning on Saturday.



Meanwhile, the team management have made their plans clear with respect to Nitish Kumar Reddy. The all-rounder has been removed from the majority of the ODI series but with a view of him giving him some game time in the third and final four-day game. "Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain a part of the ODI squad for the first ODI against New Zealand, which will be played on November 04, 2026," the release said. "Nitish will link up with the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, which will help him gain match practice ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026."



Curiously, Auqib Nabi, one of the standout performers in the first four-day game, has not been added to the remainder of the series. The pacer, who picked up six wickets at Lincoln, was expected to be added to the ODI team but he has found a place in that squad in the last two games.



Squads



India A's updated squad for the second four-day game: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R Smaran, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra.



India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI)



India’s updated ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav