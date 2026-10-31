Kuldeep, Varun and India's spin conundrum in New Zealand

However, as is the case with such tactics, it can also fail. Like it did in the fourth T20I while bowling first at a venue where the straight boundaries are one of the shortest in the world. Together, Axar and Naman bowled four overs, went for 59 runs while accounting for a lone wicket as New Zealand posted 259/7 before beating India. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, as he does at times, directed the reason for loss towards bowlers.

The question, however, that needs to be answered is whether the bowling unit, which had three all-rounders, stood a fair chance. Then again, it is a sword they live and die by. Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bhatule said Kuldeep and Varun missed out because of team combinations and they are very much aware of it. Asked what the spinners could do, Bhatule said, it was about being attacking. "I think we encourage our bowlers to be attacking. Sometimes being defensive can also be an attacking role.

There are different situations which need to be handled, like Axar is somebody who bowls in the powerplay and whichever over he's given, he executes it really well. When you have Varun and Kuldeep in the wings, they too are ready to bowl at any stage. They play a different role in the conditions but there is a lot of clarity given to them in terms of what is expected from them," Bhatule said after the fourth T20I. "When the opportunity arises for them to contribute and play, I'm sure they are very much prepared and will help them to get better in the coming tournaments," he added.

After Monday, Varun will fly back to India as he is not a part of the other two formats and turn up for Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kuldeep will play a part at least in the ODIs. In Tests, however, it is not a guarantee considering the team management's track record and how he is not a part of the India A side at this point.

For now, it is just about the last T20I for them. Come Sunday, it will be interesting to see if either one of the spinners get a chance.