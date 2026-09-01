Duleep Trophy: East Zone enter final after 14 years

BENGALURU: Riding on a more watchful approach from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, East Zone used his 40 as the perfect launchpad to chase down the target of 159 with four wickets to spare on a sun-kissed Day Three of the Duleep Trophy semifinal at BCCI-CoE Ground 1 on Tuesday.

The southpaw, coming off an aggressive 92, shelved his usual attacking instincts but tore into a particular Yash Thakur. Thakur did have the final laugh as he removed him but the 15-year-old had already smuggled 18 runs via boundaries (three fours and a six).

That partnership of 61 between Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran helped them on their way to a first Duleep final in almost 14 years. There were some hiccups in the end as the spin of Harsh Dubey began to cause some problems. However, captain Ishan Kishan iced the chase without issues.