Pakistan Chaos Board: Where nothing makes sense

CHENNAI: In the 48 hours since Pakistan men lost to England at Lord's to concede the series, the Asian nation's cricket body has gone into chaos mode, making a series of overhauls. Though it is not new for Pakistan Cricket Board to go into adverse reactionary mode, the changes in last two calls for an introspection. A look at what happened at Lord's and how they have unravelled since...

What happened at Lord's

Pakistan lose to England by 194 runs, conceding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. Imam-ul-Haq, who injured his left calf in Headingley where Pakistan suffered an innings defeat, was included in the XI. However, he left the field on Day 1 and did not take part in the rest of the match even as Pakistan batting crumbled twice. Having come under criticism for not batting on Day 2, he took some gentle throwdowns on the morning of Day 4, but did not win any fans as his team was crushed by England on the same day.

Questions raised on injuries, selection and administration

Through the course of the match, several questions were raised in the post-play interactions on injury of Imam, selections, poor fielding, dropped catches, etc. Then there was also the controversy around an interview of Imran Khan's sons (about their father and former PM who has been in prison for three years) which was aired by the broadcaster on Day 1. PCB raised a complaint and even considered not taking the field as an option. Sarfaraz Khan, head coach, put the onus on batters, asking them to play domestic cricket after the collapse in first innings. By the time the Test and series was lost, Mohammad Abbas was left to face the burnt in front of the press.