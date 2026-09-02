Cricketers to get best rooms at Asian Games, says Japan chief

TOKYO: Cricketers at this month's Asian Games in Japan will have better accommodation than athletes from many other sports, the head of Japanese cricket said Wednesday, after concerns were raised about a lack of five-star hotels for players.

A Sri Lankan official said this week that some of Asia's top teams had raised doubts over facilities and accommodation at the Games, which are taking place in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area from September 19.

Cricket is a minor sport in Japan and games will be played at a new purpose-built ground with reports of tents serving as dressing rooms and distant washroom facilities.

There is no dedicated athletes' village at the Games, with organisers instead relying on cabins in a cruise ship, rooms in temporary wooden containers and hotels.

Organisers said last week that accommodation was already stretched to the limit after the number of Asian Games athletes ballooned to 17,000.

By comparison there were around 11,000 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The cricket tournament is being run by the Asian Games organising committee in collaboration with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Naoki Alex Miyaji, the CEO of the Japan Cricket Association, told AFP that the two bodies had been discussing accommodation options "for a long time".