I'm ready to deliver: Returning Ajith Ram set for Ranji challenge

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram, one of the key bowlers for Tamil Nadu, was forced to stay away from the sport last season due to an injury. Having regained his health, he is grateful to be back as the state team — the 30-member probables — begin a camp as part of preparations for the latest season of Ranji Trophy.

He had injured his knee while playing in the TNPL last term and his absence had proven to be a massive blow for Tamil Nadu. Fellow spinner R Sai Kishore had missed out on support at the other end as Tamil Nadu failed to qualify for the last-eight stage, winning just one of their seven group games.

With Ajith Ram back in the picture, TN, under new coach Yo Mahesh, are now plotting a strong campaign this time around. "It feels great to be back and play competitive cricket and be named in the Ranji probables. Looking forward to the camp and interacting with Yo Mahesh, our new coach," Ajith Ram told this daily.

"It is a big relief — first to have the surgery, rehab, then start bowling, then play league games and get named in the list of probables. When I was with pain at one point, I did not know how long it would take to recover. Thankful to God to be in action once again," he added.

In just 18 first-class games, he has an impressive haul of 94 wickets. Losing a year at his peak was a painful experience for the 27-year-old. "It was painful. Being out of the team was very painful. Apart from rehab, I could not do anything. Being a professional cricketer, I had to patiently wait for the process to complete and then slowly start bowling. My doctor at Mumbai, the TNCA, my club — Globe Trotters and my family were pillars of support for me. All of them gave me the confidence and self-belief that I could recover and bowl once again," he said.

The TNCA first division league matches and TNPL served as an opportunity for Ajith Ram to regain his rhythm. "The TNCA first division League and TNPL helped me to test my fitness in a match situation. It helped me understand whether my body is able to take the workload again. I'm feeling good and I enjoyed playing the TNCA and TNPL. I have got back the rhythm and my action, feet movement are the same."

This year the TNCA made it compulsory for all the first division teams to play at home and neutral venues. The neutral venues were mostly seaming tracks, testing his ability to adapt in different conditions.

"It was a great move by the TNCA to get us to play at neutral venues. It was good to play under conditions which we will have to undergo when we play outside Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. I used the opportunity to try out certain variations, angles, arcs which would be useful when I get an opportunity to play for Tamil Nadu. For the batters too, it (neutral venue) must have been good to practice against the seaming ball," he said.

While he was forced to watch from afar, Tamil Nadu had tried out J Hemchudeshan and Vidyuth P. It was a big learning curve for the newcomers then.

"I am happy for all those who got an opportunity to play when I was out due to injury. I always believe in improving my skillsets and stay relevant to the team's needs. As I said earlier, when I get an opportunity again, I am ready to deliver," said Ajith Ram.

At the camp, Ajith Ram is keen to interact with Sai Kishore and bowl alongside him. Although both are left-arm spinners, their styles and roles are different.

There have been occasions when the duo has had to bowl 50 overs each on flat decks which had nothing to offer for bowlers.

''Looking forward to interacting with Sai Kishore a lot and bowling along with him. Sai, as a captain, has been spot on and has given me the freedom to go out and express myself. I'm looking forward to talking to him and getting to understand the vision he has for us this season."

" On whether I can manage the workload of 50 overs if need be, the answer is yes. I have been bowling regularly in the nets and in the TNCA league games. My body is responding well to the workload," he added.

Yo Mahesh, who has been the Tamil Nadu Under-19 coach, will be managing the team for the first time.

"Yo Mahesh has done well at the Under-19 level. Plus, in the Ranji probables too, there are a lot of youngsters. He has already worked with many of them so that will come in handy. I would like to personally know about my role and understand his thought process about how he wishes to take the team forward," he signed off.