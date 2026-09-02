Tilak's message to selectors: I would love to play Duleep final

BENGALURU: Tilak Varma hopes to feature in South Zone's Duleep Trophy final against East Zone, beginning in Chennai from September 6. He still hasn't been told by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) whether he would have to report to the three match T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi on or before September 10.

If he has to, it's likely he will be forced to miss the final, along with the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ishan Kishan, two of East Zone's biggest batting stars. "I want to play the final," he told the assembled media after the game. "But I don't know, this match has finally finished. I think the Afghanistan game is on the 13th, so, yeah, I am ready to play the final because I love to play. Between the final and the first game, we have to two days' break. So, if I report on the 11th, practice on the 12th, and, from there, I can go to the match. That's how I feel. But, again, it goes to the selectors and team management. We will have a chat."

If he does feature, it will lend further credence to the BCCI wanting players to prioritise domestic red-ball cricket. Apart from Tilak, Sooryavanshi and Kishan are also, as it stands, part of both squads.