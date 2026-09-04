Never imagined to go past Mithali's feat: Mandhana on becoming leading run-getter in Women's Internationals

Smriti Mandhana was left pinching herself after surpassing Mithali Raj to become the leading run scorer in women’s internationals, admitting she had “never imagined” going past the legendary Indian batter.

Mandhana played a major chunk of her career under Mithali's captaincy and the former India captain was also her role model growing up.

History was created at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday as the Indian vice-captain went past Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 International runs.

Mandhana now has 10,880 across the three formats.

"Yeah, I mean, till I was batting, I didn't know what record it was because I didn't know the exact runs or all of that.

"But yeah, looking back, one of a very good day for Indian cricket, I would say. Of course, Mithali-di has been such a legend and a role model, and we've all grown up watching her bat.

"So, to go past her in the tally of runs, I definitely never imagined to do that. But happy that there are two Indians at the top two," said Mandhana.

She also set a new record for the highest individual score in the Women's T20 Asia Cup surpassing Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in the 2024 edition in Dambulla.

Her innings formed the cornerstone of India's imposing 193 for five.

Hong Kong were bowled out for just 56 in 16.2 overs, giving India their second-biggest win by runs in women's T20Is.