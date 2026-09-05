Duleep Trophy | He still has the hunger and motivation to play for India: Ishan Kishan on Shami

Kishan, on a comeback journey himself in red-ball cricket after successfully doing so in T20Is, felt Shami still has the hunger in him even though time has passed since he last played. “I feel age is just a number. If he is working hard, it doesn't matter, to be very honest. Looking at Shami bhai this season, I feel he has been very different from how I have seen him in the past, but his approach towards the game, his intensity, his energy have been very different, which played on different parts of us. I think that was the most important thing in the last year. I think our pace bowlers were a bit different from theirs; they put in a lot of effort, but at the same time I feel again it is a new game and you know we will have to start from zero. So I think he will do the same job for us again,” Kishan said.

“It has been three years since that World Cup; it is hard when you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games. It is tough, but I feel I see that hunger in him because who better than me can judge hunger right now. When he is trying to help me, and also when I am leading the side, he is trying to come to me and give me options for what you can do right now. I think these things you can pick from a player, whether he is willing to win you this game or not, and that is something which all our boys are trying to do, and we have been on the winning side,” he lauded the 36-year-old.

Tilak Varma, South Zone skipper, too, was high on praise for Shami while reiterating that they are ready for the challenge and take on the senior pacer. Will Shami play for India again, or whether this road would lead him back to the top level are questions no one can answer at the moment. What can be said for certain is that over the next five days, Shami will hold the new red ball in his hand, run in and release it in his picture-perfect seam position, trying to dismantle the South Zone batting line-up. And for as long as he is willing to do that, the fans who will turn up at the stadium, and those who are tuning in, will try to enjoy the privilege of watching Shami bowl.