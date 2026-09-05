Not politics but it's basic humanity for a legend: Lara seeks medical care for Imran Khan 

"I stand with my fellow former captains in asking that he receive proper, independent medical care and the dignity every human being deserves. This isn't politics. It's basic humanity for a legend of our game." Lara played against Imran in four international matches during the West Indies' tour of Pakistan in late 1990. Several former greats, including India's Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev and Australia's Greg Chappell, have also called for Imran to receive proper medical treatment, while Australia captain Pat Cummins has publicly urged that the former Pakistan skipper be treated with dignity.

The issue gained wider attention recently after Imran's sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, spoke to former England captain Michael Atherton during Sky Sports' coverage of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's.