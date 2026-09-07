Coach says he left for 'personal reasons' but Karun turns up in KSCA tournament and scores century

CHENNAI: In an intriguing turn of events, senior batter Karun Nair, who left the South Zone team on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final due to "personal reasons", has appeared for KSCA Secretary XI 24 hours later and scored a century for his team in a red-ball pre-season preparatory tournament conducted by Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Nair, who was not picked for the South Zone XI in the semifinal against North Zone, was once again left out of the final against East at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The veteran batter from Karnataka left the city and returned home on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy final. Less than 24 hours later, Nair turned up for KSCA Secretary XI against Chhattisgarh in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament 2026. The 34-year-old went on to score a 184-ball 104 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, taking his team to 277/7.

About 350km away, after East Zone piled on South Zone’s misery, posting 708 runs, head coach MN Vikram Verma said that Nair left the squad because of personal family reasons. “He emailed us, took permission due to personal family reasons,” Verma said on Monday.

If a player leaves the team due to "family reasons", will he or she go on to play in a local red-ball tournament less than 24 hours after? It makes one wonder whether there is more to it than meets the eye. Nair's reaction on social media indicates as much. Reacting to a post on X that called his omission inexplicable, Nair posted: "Inexplicable would be an understatement."