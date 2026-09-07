For cricket to become a global sport, it should be played in different countries: Gavaskar ahead of Asiad

CHENNAI: As Japan are set to host the Asian Games, cricket in the country and facilities have been the talking point over the last few weeks. The buzz has only gone up since the BCCI announced that India will play Japan in a T20I before the discipline begins.

While several questions have been raised about the venue, athletes' staying arrangements and reception for cricket, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that for cricket to become a global sport, it should be played in different countries and conditions. "I think if cricket has to become a world sport, it has to be played in different conditions, different countries as well; even in countries where cricket is not even in the top-five sports. I think that is where it becomes that much more interesting," Gavaskar said in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

The legendary batter cited the Olympics as an example and said the facilities may not be the same as in a top cricketing nation, but it adds to the challenge. "At the Olympics, for example, you could play in a city which is not a cricket city. Therefore, you might get facilities which are not always the best or facilities you are used to. I think that is the challenge. For the game to grow, the game has to be played in different cities, different parts of the world, different continents. So, I think this is something I would encourage if the game has to grow: play wherever possible," explained the Mumbaikar.

The 77-year-old said he did not remember much from the 1982 Asian Games but recalled being a part of the Indian delegation that bid for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. "I was part of the bidding team that went for the bidding for the Commonwealth Games for Delhi 2010. I think it is a very good experience for people to mingle with other sportspersons from their own countries and get to know each other. I think that the camaraderie between different sportspersons is such an important aspect of getting to know each other. If cricket had been included in the competition and the Commonwealth Games during the time that I played, it would have been absolutely fantastic. I would have loved to have been part of it," said the former captain.

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