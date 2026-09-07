In a first, India cricketers to occupy visitors' dressing room at Arun Jaitley Stadium for Afghanistan series

CHENNAI: For the first time in their cricketing history, the Indian players will occupy the visitors' dressing room at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the second-oldest functional international cricket stadium in the country, for their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are the hosts for the series and as per protocol, its players will get the home team's dressing room named after former India cricketer Raman Lamba.

"It will be a unique view as Indian players will come out of the visitors' dressing room named after former India player Prakash Bhandari," an official from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) told this daily. Afghanistan had played their home series against international opponents except India in Dehradun, Greater Noida and Lucknow in the past. But this is for the first time a team will host India on Indian soil.

The three matches will be held on September 13, 15 and 17. Not only the dressing rooms, every protocol will be reversed this time around treating Shreyas Iyer and Co as the away team. "Basically, the DDCA is making arrangements on behalf of the ACB. It has signed an agreement with the Afghanistan board. The ACB has the in-stadia rights including advertisements. So the billboards may have different sponsors unlike the home series. The DDCA will also arrange accommodation for both the teams. It will spend money and then deduct it from the income generated from in-stadia rights, vendors and other sources of income after the series. The remaining amount will be credited to the ACB's account," added the source.

Rain plays spoilsport

The Afghanistan side reached New Delhi on September 4. Yamuna Sports Complex was booked for them to train and practice as curators wanted to work on the central wickets and training nets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. "We hosted the Delhi Premier League from July 31 to August 30. The curators and ground staff needed time to prepare the facility for the T20I series, so Yamuna Sports Complex has been booked for the Afghanistan team," added the official.

The hosts were supposed to train at the complex on September 5, 6, 8 and 9 but because of heavy rain in the national capital, they couldn't use the facility for the first two days. "Maybe tomorrow (Tuesday) and the day after (Wednesday) they can train there. From 10th onwards, they can practise in the stadium. The Indian team is expected to arrive by September 11 and they can have two training sessions before the first match," informed the source.