Under-fire Labuschagne named in Australia Test squad for South Africa

SYDNEY: Out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne can "still make a positive contribution", chief Australia selector George Bailey said Monday, after the struggling batsman was thrown a lifeline for the Test tour of South Africa.

Number three Labuschagne has failed to score a century since 2023 and flopped again in two home Tests against Bangladesh last month with scores of one, 31 and four.

He was subsequently axed from Australia's squad for three one-dayers in Zimbabwe and another three in South Africa preceding the Tests.

But selectors opted against a red-ball change for what will be the team's first Test series in South Africa since the infamous "Sandpapergate" ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

"(We're) not shying away from the fact that we'd like some more runs from Marn... but we're also confident that he can still make a positive contribution to that squad," Bailey said.

"Our batting group in its entirety, not just Marn, probably hasn't been functioning as successfully as we would like."

Asked if the South Africa series would be Labuschagne's last chance, Bailey dodged the question.

"No, I wouldn't say that. But again, it's a hypothetical, isn't it?" he said.

Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser were also included in a 16-man squad which was otherwise unchanged form the last Bangladesh Test.