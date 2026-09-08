Duleep Trophy: South face a steep task as East reduce them to 242/6

CHENNAI: Despite half-centuries by Devdutt Padikkal (62) and Tilak Varma (56 batting), South Zone struggled to fight back against East Zone as they crawled to 242/6 in 80 on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Having conceded 708, South Zone faced an uphill task on Tuesday as the match was set to be decided based on first-innings lead. However, they had a horror start, losing opener and vice-captain Ricky Bhui early in a soft dismissal. The Andhra batter was caught down the leg side off Mukesh Kumar early on. Soon N Jagadeesan (32) too failed to convert his start, giving a straightforward catch to the point fielder off a half-tracker from Shikhar Mohan.

Padikkal, meanwhile, continued his good form from Sri Lanka and cruised to a breezy fifty. With Shaik Rasheed for company, Padikkal tried to build a partnership. And the South Zone needed it considering the mountain in front of them. They stitched a 56-run partnership for the third wicket. Rasheed played a subdued innings and was looking to consolidate his good start.