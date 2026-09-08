Mandhana strengthens her position in top five of T20 rankings

DUBAI: India opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday strengthened her position inside the top five of the ICC T20 rankings after producing a remarkable 124 against Hong Kong in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup.

Mandhana’s 64-ball innings not only helped India secure a 137-run victory and a place in the semi-finals but also saw her become the all-time leading run-scorer (10,880 runs) in women’s international cricket across all formats, surpassing Mithali Raj (10,868).

The innings was also her 18th international century, moving her clear at the top of the women’s international centuries list.

Mandhana is ranked fifth in the standings.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has also made notable progress in the T20I rankings. Her contributions with both bat and ball have lifted her two slots into sixth position among the leading bowlers and she remains strong in fifth place among the all-rounders, underlining her continued importance to India’s success in the tournament.

United Arab Emirates captain Esha Oza continues to underline her status as one of the leading Associate Member players, moving to 39th among the T20I batters and remaining just outside the top 20 in the all-rounders’ rankings.