Pandya named in India A squad for Australia one-dayers, Padikkal to lead red-ball team

CHENNAI: After being away from action for several months, Hardik Pandya might be back on the field, this time for India A, in the one-dayers against Australia later this month. The 32-year-old all-rounder has been named in the squad, but is subject to clearing the fitness tests. Meanwhile, Padikkal, who scored two centuries in Sri Lanka, will lead the red-ball side with B Sai Sudharsan as his deputy.
Pandya has been in rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the last few months due to leg strain. If he clears the fitness test, the all-rounder will feature in the three one-dayers against Australia in Puducherry later this month.
Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, who was out with toe injury, will be back in action as well, and the Tamil Nadu batter has been named as the vice-captain of the team for the two red-ball matches. Vyshak Vijaykumar is also named in the squad but is subject to clearing fitness.
Jharkhand keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, who scored a century in the Duleep final, has been rewarded with an India A call-up. N Jagadessan is also named in the squad for the two red-ball matches against Australia.
As far as the one-day squad is concerned, Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team with Padikkal acting as his deputy. Kushagra is also named in this squad along with Prabhsimran Singh as the other keeper. India A will play Australia A in two red-ball and three one-day matches in Puducherry from September 22.
India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*
India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur