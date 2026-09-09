Pandya named in India A squad for Australia one-dayers, Padikkal to lead red-ball team

CHENNAI: After being away from action for several months, Hardik Pandya might be back on the field, this time for India A, in the one-dayers against Australia later this month. The 32-year-old all-rounder has been named in the squad, but is subject to clearing the fitness tests. Meanwhile, Padikkal, who scored two centuries in Sri Lanka, will lead the red-ball side with B Sai Sudharsan as his deputy.

Pandya has been in rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the last few months due to leg strain. If he clears the fitness test, the all-rounder will feature in the three one-dayers against Australia in Puducherry later this month.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, who was out with toe injury, will be back in action as well, and the Tamil Nadu batter has been named as the vice-captain of the team for the two red-ball matches. Vyshak Vijaykumar is also named in the squad but is subject to clearing fitness.