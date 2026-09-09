Why should BCCI, state bodies not be governed by National Sports Governance Act, asks SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and all the state cricket associations why they should not be governed by the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed this on Tuesday while hearing the applications filed by some cricket bodies in the BCCI matter.

The bench also asked the advocates appearing for the BCCI and state cricket associations to take instructions on why the terms and conditions of service of their office bearers be not governed by the 2025 Act which is now in force.

The apex court is dealing with a plea concerning the BCCI since 2014 and several applications are filed in the matter from time to time.

The top court had earlier constituted a committee headed by former CJI Justice R M Lodha to suggest reform measures, including framing of a constitution for the cash-rich cricket body.