Santner rejects BBL offer to stay available for India, Australia series

WELLINGTON: New Zealand white-ball captain Mitchell Santner has turned down a Big Bash League contract to prioritise the Black Caps' Test assignments against India and Australia.

Santner was approached by Adelaide Strikers but decided against taking up the offer, with New Zealand's international commitments taking precedence.

"When you look ahead to the summer we've got, India here for white ball and Tests and Australia away - there's not many bigger than that - it's quite an exciting time.

"I'd like to still be part of that," Santner told the 'New Zealand Herald'.

"The offer was good, I'm not going to lie. They knew it would have to be a good offer for me to entertain it with contracting and what would come up.

"I did entertain the thought of it, but coming back to what we've got coming up, even if I'm not going to play every game of Test cricket, I still feel like there's a role for me," he added.

The Black Caps are scheduled to host India in a full series, including two Tests, from October 22 to December 1 before travelling across the Tasman for a four-Test series against Australia.