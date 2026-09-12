Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth's father dies at 89

KOCHI: V Santhakumaran Nair, father of former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, died at a private hospital here, family sources said on Saturday. He was 89.

He was undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital here and died at 9.45 pm on Friday, family sources said.

His body, currently kept at the hospital mortuary, will be taken to the family home at Kothamangalam on Sunday after relatives arrive from abroad, they said.

The body will be kept for public viewing at the Kothamangalam family home from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday. The cremation will be held at 4 pm.

Nair was a retired LIC zonal manager. He is survived by wife, T N Savithridevi, and children Deepu, Nivedita, Divya and Sreesanth.