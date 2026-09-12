India eye record-extending eighth title win in Women's T20 Asia Cup final against gritty Sri Lanka

DUBAI: Seven-time champions India will look to Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma to deliver once again when they take on a resilient Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

With 168 runs including two fifties, Shafali has not only been India's best batter but also the leading run-scorer in this iteration of the continental event, going about her task unfazed by the slow and spin-friendly nature of the wickets here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Even as Smriti Mandhana (154) has blown hot and cold for having struck a brilliant century but also two single-digit scores, Shafali has been able to maintain consistency with the bat.

More importantly, Shafali has relatively executed her strokes with ease in games where others around her have struggled.

Deepti, the tournament's leading wicket-taker alongside Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu with 11 wickets each, has been at the forefront of India's bowling attack.

Even with the bat, the senior Indian all-rounder has been a key presence.

Her six-ball 13 against Bangladesh in the semifinal was instrumental in pushing the total close to the 150-mark.

With the parsimonious Shree Charani in the mix and Prema Rawat also finding her rhythm, Deepti leads the all-important spin attack which has played a dominant role in several matches of this tournament.