Razaullah's six-hitting debut caps Pakistan's stunning fightback in Edgbaston test

BIRMINGHAM: Sensational six-hitting by No. 9 batter Razaullah Khan on debut capped an extraordinary Pakistan fightback against England in the Edgbaston cricket test on Friday.
The Pakistanis were expected to follow the previous two tests in the series and be cleaned up during day three of the third and last test by an England pace attack that has been rampant against the lackluster visitors.
But Pakistan finally flexed its batting muscles to be dismissed for 449 in the last over of the day, snatch a lead of 129 runs and force a fourth day of action nobody predicted.
England needs 130 runs on Saturday to complete a first three-test whitewash since 2024 on the same ground against the West Indies.
Gutsy half-centuries by Shan Masood (95), captain Babar Azam (76) and opener Azan Awais (59) lifted Pakistan to the brink of wiping out a 320-run deficit on the first innings, then Razaullah and No. 10 batter Mohammad Abbas smashed past it in style in a thrilling late-day partnership.
The 21-year-old Razaullah, who has a first-class century, hammered nine sixes, tied for the most ever in an innings in England with Ben Stokes in the 2023 Ashes at Lord's. Razaullah was one of the newcomers parachuted into the team last week having got his first passport.
"I just had to bat. You were the ones who enjoyed it," Razaullah told broadcaster Sky Sports in translated comments.
"I was planning to take it long and deep. They bowled in the slot so I was eyeing it up. I am enjoying it thoroughly. There was no point I was scared."
His first six gave Pakistan the lead and he hit three sixes in an over off Gus Atkinson. His fifth six off Jofra Archer got him a 43-ball fifty. His next six off Archer earned Pakistan's 400.
Abbas was out for a career-best 42, including two sixes and five boundaries, ending an entertaining partnership of 121 from 123 balls. It was the highest ninth-wicket stand against England since 1984.
Abbas walked off to a standing ovation and Razaullah received the same when he was stumped for 81 off 63 balls just moments before scheduled stumps.
"The first time he's been out for Pakistan ever, and absolutely lights up the show," former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja told the BBC. "This is the attitude that was needed. Someone with a strong body language and who believes in himself. They'll want him playing all formats because he's a natural."
England bowling challenged
England started the day expected to wrap up another innings win in quick time. There was good reason to believe that.
Pakistan was blown away in Leeds and Lord's, didn't once make a 200 total or bat 50 overs. The Pakistan Cricket Board pressed the panic button a week ago and yanked home seven players and sacked the head coach. With three debutants, Pakistan's first innings scrounged 133 runs.
England replied with 453 on Thursday, a lead of 320 runs, and nobody thought England would need to bat again.
But Pakistan, which started the innings 0-2 on Thursday evening, breached 200 after lunch, breached 300 after tea and breached 320 about 40 minutes later.
It scored 397 runs in 84 overs on Friday, including its first two century partnerships of the tour.
The pitch eased out for batting with hardly any lateral movement for the pace bowlers despite gloomy conditions. The bowling was wayward, Joe Root's captaincy was questioned, and England toiled for the first time in the series.
Pakistan advanced to 184-3 at lunch after a 125-run stand between left-handers Masood and Awais.
Awais was out after England reviewed, feathering behind. His 84-ball knock featured 10 fours.
Masood was moving his feet and looking nimble. He was dropped at point before his half-century in 81 balls and was five runs from a century when he was out caught in the slips by a fantastic ankle-high grab by Dan Lawrence to give Atkinson his first wicket of the match.
Babar also looked good for a century, his first in 20 tests, until England set him up with bumpers. He was caught on 69 but substitute fielder Theo Wylie touched the boundary rope, and bounced out on 76 just before tea by Josh Tongue with an acrobatic catch from keeper Jordan Cox.
Saud Shakeel frustrated England by plonking balls just out of reach of fielders while passing 2,000 test runs. But he was out on 29 trying to defend his head against an Archer bouncer, and Pakistan lost its last recognized batter at 306-6.
Atkinson, with only one wicket in the series before Friday, added newcomers Ghazi Ghori at 312 and Mohammad Imran at 318, with Pakistan still two runs shy of making England bat again.
Then Razaullah crashed the party.
"They've unearthed a gem," former England captain Michael Vaughan told the BBC.