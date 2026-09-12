Razaullah's six-hitting debut caps Pakistan's stunning fightback in Edgbaston test

BIRMINGHAM: Sensational six-hitting by No. 9 batter Razaullah Khan on debut capped an extraordinary Pakistan fightback against England in the Edgbaston cricket test on Friday.

The Pakistanis were expected to follow the previous two tests in the series and be cleaned up during day three of the third and last test by an England pace attack that has been rampant against the lackluster visitors.

But Pakistan finally flexed its batting muscles to be dismissed for 449 in the last over of the day, snatch a lead of 129 runs and force a fourth day of action nobody predicted.

England needs 130 runs on Saturday to complete a first three-test whitewash since 2024 on the same ground against the West Indies.

Gutsy half-centuries by Shan Masood (95), captain Babar Azam (76) and opener Azan Awais (59) lifted Pakistan to the brink of wiping out a 320-run deficit on the first innings, then Razaullah and No. 10 batter Mohammad Abbas smashed past it in style in a thrilling late-day partnership.

The 21-year-old Razaullah, who has a first-class century, hammered nine sixes, tied for the most ever in an innings in England with Ben Stokes in the 2023 Ashes at Lord's. Razaullah was one of the newcomers parachuted into the team last week having got his first passport.