Afghanistan vs India: Abhishek, Arshdeep guide India home

CHENNAI: Abhishek Sharma (82) and Ishan Kishan (42) stole the show with the bat after Arshdeep Singh (3/19) stepped up with the ball to help India beat Afghanistan in the first T20I in New Delhi on Sunday.

In what was the first of three away T20Is India are playing in New Delhi, before even the contest began, the match grabbed eyeballs as Vande Mataram, the national song, was played for the first time in an international match before the national anthem.

Once the game began, India were on top from ball one. Arshdeep set the tone along with returning Jasprit Bumrah as Afghanistan were reduced to 43/5. That is when Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi joined hands. Together, they added 83 runs for the sixth wicket with Omarzai scoring his fifty (64 n.o). It looked like Nabi and he would take Afghanistan to a big total but Arshdeep came back to remove the former and dangerous Rashid Khan. In the end, they finished with 156/8.