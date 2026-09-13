Afghanistan vs India: National song Vande Mataram sung at international match for first time

CHENNAI: In a first, India's national song as well as the national anthem were played before the start of an international cricket match.

After both Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana reverberated around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Afghanistan's national anthem was played. Curiously enough, even though the national song was played, for the purposes of record-keeping, Afghanistan will be the home team for the entirety of the three-match T20I series (the other two matches will also be held in the national capital). This is in line with a new directive issued by the Union Home Ministry from earlier this year to celebrate the 150th year of the national song.