Stand was taken by BCCI, we are united behind it: Coach after India refuse to receive trophy from Naqvi

CHENNAI: Shortly after India refused to receive the Women's T20 Asia Cup Trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, head coach Amol Muzumdar said that the decision was BCCI's call and the team stands by it.

"The stand has been taken by the BCCI. We stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We are the champions. That's good enough. This tournament is over. Officially over for us," head coach Amol Muzumdar said in the post-match press conference after India's 72-run win over Sri Lanka that fetched them their eighth Asia Cup title. "It was on the big board that India champions of Asia Cup 2026. We are happy that we've turned out to be champions. Now, we look forward to the Asian Games," he added.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had their perfect game in the summit clash with both Smriti Mandhana (59) and Shafali Verma (68) scoring fifties taking the team to 183/5 in 20 overs. In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 111 with Deepti Sharma (3/19) and NR Sree Charani (4/20) rising to the occasion.

While speculations were rife about whether India women will receive the trophy from Naqvi, who is also federal minister of Interior in Pakistan, in the lead up to the summit clash. When the Sri Lankan innings was winding down, visuals of BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajiv Shukla and other officials having a brief exchange was shown on broadcast.