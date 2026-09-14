Injured Varun ruled out of Afghanistan series

LESS than 24 hours after addressing the media in the post-match press conference of the first T20I against Afghanistan, India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the rest of the series due to injury.

Varun, who made a comeback in the first game after getting injured in England, had suffered a side strain injury and will miss the remaining two matches. He will report at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but it remains to be seen whether he recovers in time to make it to the Asian Games next week.

Coming back after a long lay off, Varun bowled four overs on Sunday in New Delhi, taking 1/16. After the match, when asked about his injury and road back to the Indian team, Varun said it is part and parcel of the sport. "Look, injuries are are very common for all the sports people and it just shows that we are working, we are giving our best. Sometimes we push beyond our limits and that's when the body gives in. So that's when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger," he told reporters on Sunday.