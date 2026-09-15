Chess Olympiad 2026: Accommodation related crisis hits Indian team

BENGALURU: Even after a good six hours post reaching Samarkand, the venue for the chess Olympiad, members of the Indian open team were still waiting for their accommodation.

Both Srinath Narayanan, captain of the side, and Visit Gujrathi tweeter about the problems faced by the side. "Having a terrible experience at the 3026 Olympiad," Narayanan had posted on X on Tuesday afternoon. "The team landed give hours ago at Samarkand airport. The team still hasn't been allotted rooms, with absolutely no clarity on when it will be allotted."

Even as some of the members were belatedly given their rooms, Narayanan told this daily 'two players still hadn't been given their rooms'. Gujrathi, one of the five open players, said on X that it was 'it very poor first impressions'. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is helping the team in situation via Abhijit Kunte, the Head of Delegation Grandmaster.