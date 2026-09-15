Pakistan fined and docked 11 WTC points for slow over-rate in final test against England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was sanctioned on Monday for maintaining a slow over-rate during its eight-wicket loss in the third and final cricket test against England.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement that Pakistan was ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the Edgbaston test that ended on Saturday.

As a result, Pakistan was fined 50% of its match fee and received an 11-point deduction in the World Test Championship cycle.

The ICC said match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren leveled the charge.

Pakistan is at the bottom of the WTC table after winning just two of its nine test matches. It has two more series to play in this cycle, against Sri Lanka in November and against New Zealand in March 2027.

Pakistan also finished last in the previous WTC cycle and changed its captain after losing 2-0 to Bangladesh earlier this year. However, things worsened during its tour of England with selectors axing seven players after the team lost the second test by an innings and 194 runs at Headingley.

Senior players Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan were sent home after the second test before England completed the 3-0 sweep.