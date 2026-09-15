Star Sports to broadcast historic India-Japan T20I match, FanCode to stream

Yannick Colaco, CEO and Co-Founder, FanCode, said: “India taking on Japan for the first time in men’s T20I cricket is a unique sporting moment, and we are delighted to bring this historic encounter to fans across India. At FanCode, we are constantly looking to offer our users access to distinctive and emerging sporting properties, and this partnership with ITW Universe gives cricket fans an opportunity to witness a landmark moment in the growth of the game in Japan. We look forward to delivering the India–Japan T20I to fans through a seamless digital viewing experience.”

Prashant Khanna, Head – Sports: Rights & Innovation, JioStar, said: “At JioStar, we’re always looking to take cricket to widest possible audience across the country, and we’re pleased to present this historic contest at the scale it deserves, one that no platform can match. We are glad to partner with ITW Universe to bring the first-of-its-kind India vs Japan fixture across our linear platforms.”