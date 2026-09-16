I am not a robot but can't sulk over selection: Samson on outside noise, opening-slot competition

NEW DELHI: Sanju Samson has learnt to deal with the "outside noise" surrounding his career graph but he admits that the intense competition for India's top-order spots can be challenging even though players have little or no time to sulk over selection decisions.

Samson smashed a brutal 57 off 22 balls in India's series-clinching seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second T20I here on Tuesday. But he is well aware that the conversations about the trajectory of his career would not end.

"I try to turn off the Wi-Fi. But sometimes the Wi-Fi turns on and I see the comments of the senior players. It's very normal. I think it's their choice," Samson said in the post-match media interaction.

"Sometimes it's their frame of mind. It's totally up to them. They can use a positive frame of sentences or they can use a negative frame of sentences. So, I think I have been mature enough and experienced enough how to handle it.

"At first, it feels bad. I am not a machine. I am not a robot. It definitely matters. And you kind of get a bit affected. But then you try to talk to yourself and tell that what you are and what you need to do."

The wicketkeeper-batter said the scrutiny surrounding Indian cricketers can be difficult to escape but stressed the importance of maintaining clarity about one's approach.

"I think definitely, yes, outside noise do affect the cricketers in India. But you need to be very clear that what is your mindset... How do you want to prepare... How do you want to play...