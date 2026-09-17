ACA's organise women’s Premier League to start from September 19

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will organise the Women’s Andhra Premier League (WAPL) from September 19 to 27 to promote women’s cricket and provide more opportunities for young women cricketers, said the ACA president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

Sivanath said four teams would compete in the current season, with all matches scheduled to be played at the Mangalagiri Stadium. HRD minister Nara Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani will attend the inaugural programme, he said.

Entry for spectators will be free to encourage cricket fans and the public to attend the matches. Special buses will also be arranged to transport students from Vijayawada to the Mangalagiri Stadium, with the aim of generating greater interest in women’s cricket among students.

Sivanath said the Women’s APL would not be limited to conducting cricket matches but would also serve as a platform for talented women players to showcase their skills and contribute to women’s empowerment through sporting opportunities.

He said the ACA planned to expand the tournament in the coming seasons and would take steps to conduct Women’s APL matches in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa from the next season. The objective was to provide equal opportunities for women cricketers across AP, he added.

A bike rally from Vijayawada to Mangalagiri will be organised on Thursday to create awareness about the WAPL.