Higher-ranked Bangladesh in Asiad women's cricket semis after QF against China abandoned

NAGOYA: The Bangladesh women's cricket team entered the semifinals of the Asian Games on the basis of its higher international ranking after the quarterfinal match against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield on Thursday.

The T20 match was called off without even the toss taking place at the Karogi Sports Park in Aichi prefecture's Nisshin city.

Bangladesh are currently ranked 10th in the ICC's T20 International standings, while China is way down at the 36th position.

Bangladesh will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between India and Japan, due to be played on Friday, in the semifinals scheduled for September 20.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are the defending champions in the competition that features only eight teams.