Zimbabwe's Mukuhlani succeeds Singapore's Khwaja as new ICC Deputy Chairperson

Zimbabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani was named as the new deputy chair of the International Cricket Council until November 2027 as he replaced Singapore's Imran Khwaja. The appointment comes at a time where Zimbabwe is gearing up to host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup along with Namibia and South Africa.

"Mukuhlani, who is the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket and represents it on the ICC Board, succeeds Khwaja following his departure from the Board. Mukuhlani currently serves on the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) and the Nominations Committee, and chairs the HR and Remuneration Committee," an ICC release stated on Thursday.

"I warmly congratulate Tavengwa Mukuhlani on his appointment as Deputy Chair of the ICC. His experience in cricket administration, understanding of the global game and commitment to its development will be invaluable to the ICC Board," ICC Chair Jay Shah said. "Tavengwa has earned the confidence of his fellow Directors, and I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen cricket across our Members and create greater opportunities for the game to grow worldwide. His election is also a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, as he becomes the first Zimbabwean to serve as Deputy Chair," Shah added.