Zimbabwe's Mukuhlani succeeds Singapore's Khwaja as new ICC Deputy Chairperson

Zimbabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani was named as the new deputy chair of the International Cricket Council until November 2027 as he replaced Singapore's Imran Khwaja. The appointment comes at a time where Zimbabwe is gearing up to host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup along with Namibia and South Africa.
"Mukuhlani, who is the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket and represents it on the ICC Board, succeeds Khwaja following his departure from the Board. Mukuhlani currently serves on the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) and the Nominations Committee, and chairs the HR and Remuneration Committee," an ICC release stated on Thursday.
"I warmly congratulate Tavengwa Mukuhlani on his appointment as Deputy Chair of the ICC. His experience in cricket administration, understanding of the global game and commitment to its development will be invaluable to the ICC Board," ICC Chair Jay Shah said. "Tavengwa has earned the confidence of his fellow Directors, and I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen cricket across our Members and create greater opportunities for the game to grow worldwide. His election is also a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, as he becomes the first Zimbabwean to serve as Deputy Chair," Shah added.
Mukuhlani, on his part, said: "I look forward to working closely with our Chairman, Jay Shah, whose leadership, energy and ambition have brought a clear sense of purpose to the ICC, with a strong focus on growing cricket, creating opportunities for our Members and reaching new audiences and markets
"Cricket is entering an exciting period, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games and continued global expansion. I look forward to supporting our Chairman, Mr Jay Shah and fellow board directors in advancing our shared priorities and serving the best interests of cricket globally," he added.