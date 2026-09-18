Dropping Samson in England probably toughest call of my coaching tenure: Gautam Gambhir

NEW DELHI: India head coach Gautam Gambhir said dropping Sanju Samson, the player of the tournament in India's triumphant T20 World Cup run at home, during the recent tour to England was "probably the toughest decision" he has taken in his tenure.

After a run of low scores, Samson made way for a much-awaited international debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the T20 series in England.

However, India have returned to the established opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Samson, who struck two fifty-plus scores in the dominant 3-0 series win over Afghanistan.

"First of all, he doesn't need to give me any credit (for proper communication when he wasn't playing). His talent itself is enough for him to be in the dressing room. He's shown what he's capable of. Someone doesn't become a player of the tournament in a World Cup without not having the talent. So he's done enough," Gambhir lauded Samson in the post series media interaction.

"Obviously, it was tough (dropping Samson). Probably the toughest decision I've taken in my coaching tenure is obviously leaving him out in that England series, because obviously, the way he's performed before that. But again, sometimes you go with players' form as well," said the former India batter.

Gambhir made it clear that Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his next opportunity.

"In this series, we were always very clear that we want to go back to the combination that we had during the World Cup, because those guys, after three or four failures, do not become bad players.