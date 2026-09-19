Adam Zampa becomes second Australian spinner to reach 200 ODI wickets

Australian spinner Adam Zampa became only the second Australian spinner after the late Shane Warne to claim 200 ODI wickets, reaching the milestone during the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare.

On Friday, Zampa delivered a spell of 2/62 in nine overs, getting wickets of Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine as Australia successfully defended 357 runs to win the series.

Zampa is also the seventh Australian bowler to get to 200 ODI wickets, with pacer Glenn McGrath (380 wickets in 249 matches) being the leading ODI wicket-taker for Australia. Amongst spinners, Warne is Australia's leading wicket-taker (third-highest overall) with 291 wickets in 193 ODIs.

Now in 123 ODIs, Zampa has taken 201 wickets at an average of 29.48, with 12 four-fers and a five-wicket haul.

Australian opener Travis Head also roared back to form, smashing a scintillating eighth ODI ton and completing 9,000 international runs in progress. Now in 201 matches and 243 innings, Head has scored 9,111 runs at an average of 40.31, with a strike rate of 87.08, including 20 centuries and 43 fifties, with a best score of 175.