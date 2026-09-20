Asian Games 2026 cricket: Shafali's century guides India to women's final

Last year, it all led to a massive blow as she was not picked for the ODI World Cup at home. Dropped from both white-ball teams, she went back to domestic cricket and smashed every bowler who came in her way to return to the T20I set up. The ODI chance, however, had to wait as she watched the home World Cup campaign from the sidelines.

As fate would have it, an unfortunate injury to Pratika Rawal brought her back for the semi-final and she stole the show in the summit clash, becoming the player of the match in the historic World Cup win. Since then, she has not looked back.

The consistency was there, but the wait for the three-figure mark continued. On Sunday, it all came to an end as she smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 100 on the last ball of the innings. The emotions after, as she removed the helmet and teared up, told the story. It was a big weight of the shoulder for the 22-year-old who's fast-becoming one of the prominent figures in the team.

Now, the team management would hope that she goes on to double down in the final against Sri Lanka on Tuesday to secure the gold medal.

Brief scores: India 195/4 in 20 ovs (Shafali 100, Harmanpreet 40; Sanjida 1/25) bt Bangladesh 81 in 15.4 ovs (Dilara 27; Deepti 3/7, Nandni 3/25).