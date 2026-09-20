Nara Brahmani inaugurates first Women’s Andhra Premier League

VIJAYAWADA: The first edition of Women’s Andhra Premier League (WAPL) tournament, an initiative of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), was inaugurated by Heritage Foods Executive director Nara Brahmani at ACA International Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

ACA president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and ACA secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu welcomed her at the stadium. Brahmani, along with former India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, unveiled the WAPL trophy. Mithali Raj is the brand ambassador of the league.

Speaking on the occasion, Brahmani said the tournament for women players was aimed at identifying and nurturing young women cricketers and creating a pathway for them to the Women’s Premier League and the Indian women’s cricket team. She further described the tournament as an important opportunity for women cricketers to showcase their talent. She said the players could become role models for future generations. She congratulated the ACA for creating a platform for women cricketers.

The franchise-based tournament, being organised for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, features four teams - Rayalaseema Gen Stars, Godavari Eagles, Amaravati E-Champions and Vizag Fire Birds.

A total of 13 matches will be played over seven days at the ACA Cricket Stadium. The opening match was played between Rayalaseema Gen Stars and Godavari Eagles on Saturday, while Amaravati E-Champions and Vizag Fire Birds faced each other in second match.