New England boss Fleming says 'wrong' to ask Ben Stokes to end retirement

MANCHESTER: Newly-appointed England Test coach Stephen Fleming says it would be "wrong" to ask former captain Ben Stokes to reverse his international retirement before next year's Ashes.

Stokes dramatically announced the end of his England career -- and four-year spell as Test skipper -- during a defeat by New Zealand at Trent Bridge in June that condemned his team to a 2-1 series loss.

The 35-year-old has continued playing for his county side Durham and has also signed up for a stint with the Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash League.

But Fleming, who met with Stokes soon after arriving in England, played down the prospect of a fairytale return.

"I went up to Durham and spoke to Ben, which was good. He's really happy and seemed to be really at peace with his decision," Fleming, who previously worked with Stokes at Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, told reporters.

"I've worked with Ben quite a bit. We've got a really good relationship... He seems really happy and comfortable with what he's doing."

Fleming, speaking later to the BBC, insisted he would not ask Stokes to perform a U-turn.

"I respect his decision too much," he said. "To try to turn that around and question that is wrong."