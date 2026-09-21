Sai Kishore to lead TN in Ranji Trophy

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore will lead Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy as the state association announced the squad for the first match against Rajasthan to be played at Jaipur from October 11. The selectors have also named youngster Andre Siddarth C as the vice captain.

The senior state selection committee led by Sunil Subramaniam have gone in for a team with the right mixture of experience and youth. "It's (team) is in a transition phase, so we're getting in the guys who have done well from U20, U23. We're giving fast bowlers with speed and good skill sets a chance to prove their worth. Most importantly, the captaincy is also going through a transition," Sunil told TNIE.

"Andre has been made vice-captain with the future in mind. In the practice games0 we had Andre showing his flair for captaincy. It'll be a phase where Sai Kishore will guide these guys, and you can see the whole character of the team could change in a year and a half. So this is the beginning," he added.

Left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram's return is a big boost for Tamil Nadu. "He should do well. When he has come back from injury he has been through both in his league and franchise cricket. So he has been through some tough tests of character. Hope he comes good," said Sunil.

The chief selector said that the key lies in the batting unit, which comprises N Jagadeesan, B Indrajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Andre, coming together and putting up big totals. "That is the challenge. That is where the challenge for these guys is. Pull their socks up. Because in the zone, our highest is about 500-odd runs. That's all each guy has got. If they don't pull their socks up, there are 2-3 guys waiting in the wings. That is the message. That is what has got to pan out," he said.