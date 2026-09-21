Zaheer Khan takes charge as Chennai Super Kings head coach

After much speculation over various names, former India pacer Zaheer Khan has been named as head coach of Chennai Super Kings in a surprise development.

Zaheer has in the past served as Director of Cricket with Mumbai Indians for several years, and mentor of Lucknow Super Giants in 2025. Now, he will take over as head coach of the five-champions ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season.

"Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise," Rupa Gurunath, owner, Chennai Super Kings, said in a statement. "As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family," KS Viswanathan, CSK MD, added.

The former left-arm pacer's appointment comes after months of speculation as CSK failed to qualify for play-offs for three consecutive years. Following which, Stephen Fleming left the franchise with which he had worked for over 17 years.

In the months that followed several names were discussed including that of former England captain Eoin Morgan and former India batter Hemang Badani. However, reports indicated that the former captain and face of the franchise, MS Dhoni, was leaning towards an Indian for the new head coach role.