Any decision on chairman of selection committee after October 4: BCCI secretary

CHENNAI: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has said that the board will take a call on the future of the chief selector post after October 4 — the official date of Ajit Agarkar's contract expiration.

Agarkar had on September 18 conveyed to the BCCI that he does not wish to seek an extension to his three-year contract as the chairman of the Indian men's selection committee. "As far as Ajit Agarkar is concerned, his tenure is going to be over on 4th of October and we have sufficient time till 4th," Saikia was quoted saying by PTI Videos in Guwahati on Wednesday

"We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position which will be there after 4th of October. Once any decision is taken by BCCI, we will definitely announce it in public domain," he added.