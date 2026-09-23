Any decision on chairman of selection committee after October 4: BCCI secretary

CHENNAI: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has said that the board will take a call on the future of the chief selector post after October 4 — the official date of Ajit Agarkar's contract expiration.
Agarkar had on September 18 conveyed to the BCCI that he does not wish to seek an extension to his three-year contract as the chairman of the Indian men's selection committee. "As far as Ajit Agarkar is concerned, his tenure is going to be over on 4th of October and we have sufficient time till 4th," Saikia was quoted saying by PTI Videos in Guwahati on Wednesday
"We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position which will be there after 4th of October. Once any decision is taken by BCCI, we will definitely announce it in public domain," he added.
Saikia said that he is hoping that the men's team would replicate the women's performance and come back home with a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.
"We are very proud, the country is rejoicing their stupendous victory. The women's team has really done well and they are continuing their winning streak for more than one year," Saikia said.
"As far as men's (team) is concerned, we are starting the campaign from 28th and the final match is on 3rd. We hope that the men will also follow the same pathway which the women's team has laid in Japan. I hope the country will have another golden opportunity to rejoice on October 3," he added.