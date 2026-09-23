Shubman Gill very fortunate to have Rohit and Kohli: Gambhir

Now, with Agarkar all but out of picture, all eyes will be on Gambhir and how he handles the ODI team. It is at this time the head coach has spoken about the influence of the senior players on Gill. "In ODIs, he (Gill) is very fortunate that he has got the likes of Rohit and Virat to help him on and off the field. Leaving out anyone in Indian cricket from the playing eleven is always going to be tough," Gambhir told JioStar.

"But when you have to do that as a young captain, it is probably the toughest job for any coach and captain to do it. So far, he has done that. He has actually ticked all the boxes," he added.

Gambhir said he was confident of things turning around for Gill in one-day cricket after India lost to England and Australia in away series and also against New Zealand at home. "I feel that he has done all the right things... he has had a bit of a tough time in one-Day cricket. But I am sure, I think things will turn around because he has done all the right things," Gambhir said.