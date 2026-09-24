India A collapse to 199 all out on day three, set Australia A 363-run target

PUDUCHERRY: Devdutt Padikka's fifty and Kumar Kushagra's unbeaten 46 helped India A to set a target of 363 for Australia A in the first four-day match on Thursday.

The hosts were all out for 199 in their second essay as Todd Murphy ran through the line-up to induce a collapse. From 93/1 at the start of the day, they slumped to 126/4 with Murphy removing B Sai Sudharsan early. Opener Sudharsan (39, 85b, 3x4), who scored a fifty in the first innings, and fellow-southpaw Padikkal (59, 88b, 7x4) put on 68 for the second wicket as India A built on a solid first-innings lead of 163.

But once the former fell, skipper Padikkal and Kushagra tried to rebuild. Padikkal first got to his fifty as India A extended the lead past 300. In-form Padikkal, who recorded his fourth 50-plus score in as many first-class matches, reached his fifty with successive fours off pacer Liam Scott.